Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 4316 Briarhaven Road is located on a double cul-de-sac with extremely low traffic within Overton Park. The front lawn is quite large with the lot exceeding 120 feet at the street. The back yard slopes down and was once where water moved through the neighborhood. Drainage improvements by the city of Fort Worth have corrected the issue. An 800 square foot deck cantilevers over the back and offers additional al fresco living and dining space.
While the exterior style of the home remains Texas ranch, the interior has been completely remodeled and exudes sophistication. The architect designed rooms to be both spacious and intimate; the air is modern with a Spanish influence. An oversized, solid wood front door opens into a large formal entry, spacious formal dining and a great room. Seven-inch Hickory hardwoods are laid diagonally. The revitalized, limestone-wrapped original woodburning fireplace creates an intimate space ideal for conversation within the room where the ceiling vaults upward to a hickory wrapped central beam. Four-inch recessed cans are strategically placed to focus on artwork niches. The back wall is floor-to-ceiling glass, taking full advantage of the view. The great room opens into the kitchen with custom cabinetry, and stainless name-brand appliances which include a French-door built-in refrigerator and a 48-inch gas range, a farm sink, marble counter tops, hand painted backsplashes, a coffee garage, wine and beverage cellar and a breakfast bar. The additional space in the room can be used for dining or for living.
The master bedroom includes a sitting area, individually controlled reading lights, a private door onto the deck and separate closets with custom closet systems. Its private bath includes marble mosaic flooring, free-standing soaking tub, spacious walk-in shower with frameless shower wall, sconces that enhance a spa ambiance and marble counter tops.
The front bedroom was the original master, and thus, is generous in size. Private bath counter tops are honed limestone. The curbless walk-in shower includes frameless shower enclosure, built-in shampoo shelf and bench. Large walk-in closet is appointed with closet system.
Double doors introduce the middle bedroom or study. The hall bath is a full bath with a leathered limestone counter top and curbless walk-in shower with frameless enclosure.
Other features include a utility room with floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinets, a guest bath with natural stone wall tile and marble counter, a mud room with a mail shelf, built-ins and a 24- by 21-foot attached two-car garage with a wood clad garage door. The name-brand windows are new.
The home, open Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m., lists for $898,000. For a private viewing, contact Cathy Taylor at 817-975-0605.
