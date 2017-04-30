Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

Real Estate

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to announce the listing at 6941 Laurel Valley Drive, located in Mira Vista- Fort Worth’s popular 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. Nestled comfortably on a beautifully groomed lot with towering shade trees, the traditional stone home backs up to the Trinity River, creating a stunning picturesque setting. With 6,393 square feet, the elegant home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four living areas.

The grand entry opens to soaring ceilings and a winding staircase. The sprawling first floor includes a spacious formal dining room with access to a patio, a formal living room offering an abundance of natural light from arched windows, and a handsome study.

Made for entertaining, the fabulous gourmet kitchen showcases a full suite of stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, built-in refrigerator, gorgeous granite counters, and kitchen island with second sink for effortless meal prep. An easy, open design flawlessly connects the kitchen to the breakfast room and living room with a wall of windows, custom built-ins, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

The first-floor master is an inviting retreat with a crackling fireplace, relaxing sitting area, and a wall of windows. The attached master bathroom pampers with separate vanities, jetted tub, walk-in shower, and an attached work-out room. Additionally, there is a guest bedroom with full bath on the first floor. Upstairs, three guest bedrooms and a large game room with an expansive balcony providing spectacular views of the lush landscaping and nature beyond.

Outside, relax and enjoy the park-like setting of the tranquil wooded views of the back yard and nature beyond. The home at 6941 Laurel Valley Drive is open Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.

