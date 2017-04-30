Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Taryn A. Wilson of Virginia Cook, Realtors presents the beautifully crafted home at 7300 Brady Oaks Drive in the gated community of Cottonwood Creek. Gracefully situated on 1.6 acres, the home is on a lot of spectacular trees, just minutes from Fort Worth’s Nature Center and Refuge.
The sunny home boasts more than 3,600 square feet of space and an abundance of custom features including elegant architectural details with wood floors and solid-core doors.
An open design accentuates walls of windows that draw in natural light and frame serene views of the sparkling pool, vibrant trees and landscaping. Convenient doors provide easy access to a covered patio, an outdoor dining space and a built-in grill. The backyard paradise is great for watching birds, deer, fox and raccoons at play.
Inside, there’s a family room with a fireplace and formal dining room. A study with solid double doors provides a private home office.
The kitchen is well-equipped for parties of any size with an island, granite counters, knotty alder wood cabinets with special storage features and a gas stove. A butler’s pantry, a walk-in pantry and separate utility room add to the functionality.
Four bedrooms and four baths include the split guest and master suites downstairs. The master features a bay window overlooking the pool and tree-lined view, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. A jetted tub and oversized shower provide additional comfort.
Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with private baths, a second living space, and a media room.
Added amenities include a mud room and three-car garage.
The home is offered at $500,000. Contact Wilson at 817-999-9459 to tour the home. For more information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13567544-7300-brady-oaks-drive-fort-worth-tx-76135.
