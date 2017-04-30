Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew and Patty Williamson are proud to present 3906 Arlan Lane. Located in the heart of Westcliff and blocks away from Overton Park, the secluded estate property has been extensively remodeled in the past three years. The home is located within a private, established neighborhood close to TCU and downtown.
The home is nestled on 1.2 acres and has breathtaking views. The mature trees and lush landscaping are the perfect setting for the French Country home. With a total of five bedrooms, five and one-half baths, the home offers four living areas, and an apartment on the basement level complete with a bedroom, living area, kitchen, bath and utility room. Rich hardwood floors are throughout with no carpeted floors.
The renovation in the past three years includes a pool with an electronic pool cover, a detached hot tub, outdoor fireplace and lounging area as well as expansive decks on the main and lower levels.
The stunning kitchen has a custom island designed as a breakfast bar, dual custom pantries, unique built-in armoire storage, commercial grade range and hood, and an abundance of storage.
For ease of entertaining, the home features two living areas with doors that open to the expansive deck, built-in grill, deck heaters for year round use and accent lighting.
The secluded master suite has a custom designed dressing room and closet system as well as a luxurious bath with dual sinks and separate shower.
The second floor has a living area, built-in desk area, and three bedrooms, each with its own bath. Other features include an elevator serving all three levels, a three-car garage plus one tandem space, gated driveway, full fencing, sports fencing, and safe room.
The home is offered for $2,200,000 and is shown by appointment only. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Williamson at 817-247-4673 or email patty@williamstrew.com.
Comments