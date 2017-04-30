Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Cecile Montgomery and Burt • Ladner Real Estate are pleased to present 10709 Bluestone Road. The home is located in Vista West, north of I-30. From I-30 go north on Chapel Creek, left on Vista Heights, right on Terrace View, left on Bluestone to 10709. The Vista West community has a park, playground and community pool amenities very close to the home.
The lovely, one-level, move-in ready home was built by David Weekley has fresh paint and carpet. The roof was replaced in July 2016. Both the front and back yards have attractive landscaping with colorful flowers. An inviting covered front porch and relaxing covered back porch complement the attractive curb appeal of the home.
Tarrant Appraisal District quotes the home as having 2,231 square feet of living space. Most of the rooms have high ceilings with attractive arch entry ways. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate formal dining room, separate study, utility room and an open living room, kitchen and breakfast room. The master bedroom is split at the back of the home and another study, office or playroom is between the two secondary bedrooms.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar, separate pantry, built-in microwave and refrigerator that stays with the home. The living room has serene views of the back yard. The spacious master bedroom also overlooks the back yard. An adjoining bathroom has a large walk-in closet. The front two secondary bedrooms have an open room with additional storage cabinets and a large linen closet. Ceiling fans are in all the bedrooms and living areas.
The home is priced $220,000 and open Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Montgomery at Burt Ladner Real Estate or visit www.burtladner.com.
