Real Estate

April 23, 2017 12:00 AM

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Open Houses

On Sunday, April 23, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty hosts its annual spring tour. The homes below are located throughout Southlake, Westlake and Colleyville. See all properties at briggsfreeman.com/springtour.

The elegant, spacious brick-and-stone home at 1200 East Dove Road in Southlake is located on a private acre with great living spaces, a gourmet kitchen and resort-style pool. It is listed by Carol Russo for $799,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.

The brick-and-stone home at 1204 Earlston Court, on a corner lot in Southlake’s Timarron subdivision features a large family room with grand fireplace, open-concept chef’s kitchen and tiered home theater. The home is listed by David Fielden for $795,000 and open from 2 to 5 p.m.

The grand and gorgeous new home at 3 Paigebrooke in Westlake is almost complete, located on two acres with an open living area, gourmet kitchen, media/game room and many amenities. The home is listed by Nanette Ecklund-Luker and Brian Luker for $2,950,000 and open from 2 to 5 p.m.

The five-bedroom home at 4711 Cranbrook Drive East in Colleyville’s Cranbrook Estates is loaded with architectural detail, great beamed ceilings, a manor kitchen and a park-like back yard with fire pit. It is listed by Nancy Dennis for $829,500 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.

The home at 1912 Grosvenor Lane is a spacious showplace in Colleyville;s Broughton with soaring ceilings, a double staircase, stone fireplace, chef’s kitchen and serene back yard. The home is listed by Nicole Smith for $799,900 and open from 1 to 3 p.m.

