Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The home at 5715 Quail Lane is a unique find in the city on over an acre, surrounded by award winning landscaping. The Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced home has two greenhouses. It has three electric gated entrances guarding different paths of the garden. There is a beautiful walking trail with views of the flowers, trees and foliage that have been nurtured by a trained gardener. Several sitting areas are peppered throughout the nursery which allow visitors to sit and enjoy lunch, birdwatch or just relax in the botanical garden.
A large Koi pond is just steps from the front door. The back yard has a great cook out area next to the refreshing pool. Inside, history and character abound, from the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired stained glass windows that look out to the large front porch to the knobs in the master bathroom which came from the executive washroom from the old Southwestern Bell building before it was torn down.
Additionally, the home has countless built-ins, a large loft that can be used as a game room, man cave or other space tailored to personal preference. Four bedrooms (three are masters) and four full bathrooms provide ample room. The main master suite has a large walk-in cedar closet, the kitchen has granite countertops, every room is furnished with a ceiling fan and the laundry room is equipped with a utility sink and is spacious enough to add a second fridge or deep freezer. To round out the features, a sun room adjacent to the kitchen provides the perfect setting to enjoy breakfast or an evening cocktail while surrounded by the private nature sanctuary.
The home is offered at $575,000 by The Cheryl and Linda Team and Ebby Halliday Realtors. For more information or for a private showing call 817-308-4797. Property photos may be viewed at www.5715Quail.Ebby.com.
