Ebby Halliday Realtors | First Quarter 2017 Top Producers

Ebby Halliday Realtors Arlington-Mansfield Office is proud to announce the top agents for the first quarter of 2017. Kathy Lakatta received top honors for production as an individual agent and The Magazzine-Cunningham Group was highest producer in the group category. “To be at the top of the field of all the top producing agents and groups in the combined offices is quite an achievement due to the high level of sales of all our top producers”, said Suzanne McCabe, sales manager of the two offices. “In this challenging profession, it is admirable to be at the top of any list, so I’m proud of the commitment these, and all our agents, make to being the best representative to their clients’ needs”, added McCabe.
Other top producing individual agents were Mary Prunty, Debbie Kerschen, Patt Klemmer, Rekha McGee, Julie Owens, Suzanne Key, Joel Arredondo, Dorothy Howard and Sundee Hinchliffe. The other top producing groups were the Cheryl-Linda Team and The Austin Group.
Rounding the quarter recognition, the most new listings were attained by Kathy Lakatta and The Kristina Anderson Group and The Magazzine-Cunningham Group who tied in the group category. Also, Kathy Lakatta and The Magazzine-Cunningham Group closed the most units for the quarter.
Pictured above are: top row, left to right– Michael Cunningham, Suzanne Key, Cheryl Wilber, Joel Arredondo, Sundee Hinchliffe and Kristina Anderson; bottom row, left to right– Dorothy Howard, Mary Prunty, Linda Magazzine, Patt Klemmer and Rekha McGee. Not pictured are Kathy Lakatta and Julie Owens.
