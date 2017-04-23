Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Open Houses

On Sunday, April 23, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty hosts its annual spring tour all over North Texas. The properties listed below are all located in Fort Worth. See all properties open at briggsfreeman.com/springtour.
The extraordinary Mira Vista home at 6200 Troon Road features classic architectural details, gracious rooms, an open kitchen, butler’s pantry, brick gazebo and beautiful patio overlooking the golf course. It is listed by Margaret Motheral for $765,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
The renovated 1939s home at 3208 Lamesa Place has a gourmet kitchen, barrel-ceiling family room, hobby room, elegant master retreat and backyard oasis with gardens and water feature. It is listed by Carol Van Hook for $639,500 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
The stately, light-filled hilltop home at 4449 Fairway View Drive is located in popular Lost Creek, and features exquisite details, panoramic views of golf course and downtown, a gourmet kitchen and first-floor master sanctuary with spa bath. The home is listed by Debbie Mason for $629,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
The traditional ranch at 4808 Barkridge Trail has a landscaped courtyard, expansive foyer, gracious living room, open kitchen and large back yard with pool. It is listed by Laurie Brants and Clay Brants for $539,000 and open from 1 to 3 p.m.
The exceptionally-built one-story home at 12700 Bella Vino Drive in the Bella Flora neighborhood has a barrel-ceiling entry, cathedral-ceiling family room, gorgeous kitchen and sparkling pool and spa. It is listed by Olga Johnson for $522,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
The meticulously updated 1943 charmer at 6436 Curzon Avenue is located in historic Ridglea North and features vintage details, a flexible floor plan, open kitchen and master retreat with hidden room. The home is listed by Mary Carolyn Gatzke for $449,900 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
