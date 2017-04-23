Rocky Creek Ranch | Southwest Fort Worth

Williams Trew is proud to present Rocky Creek Ranch in southwest Fort Worth. Rocky Creek Ranch is located on the south side of Benbrook Lake and less than three miles from the Chisholm Trail Parkway. With the opening of the parkway, the ranch is just 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth and minutes from many of Fort Worth’s finest private schools.
The ranch is unparalleled in North Texas — encompassing more than 1,800 acres with lot sizes ranging from 10 to 50 acres. Prices range from $145,000 to $655,000. Rocky Creek Ranch is an AG exempt development, which has significant tax benefits for its residents.
A rare combination of location, beauty and amenities, Rocky Creek Ranch is designed to create a desirable living environment. More than six miles of wooded trails wind around the property, offering residents a great place to ride horses, walk, jog or cycle.
A 136-acre dedicated common area on Mustang Creek also serves as a serene area to ride, picnic and enjoy nature.
Benbrook Lake is accessible from a nearby public boat ramp and provides a variety of recreational activities. The area has sweeping lake views, acres of pastoral land, dedicated equestrian areas, wooded trails and crystal streams.
For more information, call 817-632-9483 or visit www.liveatrockycreek.com.
