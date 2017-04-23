Maverick Homes | Fort Worth

Maverick Homes is pleased to offer the beautiful, painted brick home at 11008 Chriswood Drive on a wooded, cul-de-sac homesite in Chriswood, on the Chisholm Trail. Located on a one-acre lot, the wooded grounds set the tone for the four-bedroom, two-bath home with an oversized family room. Soaring ceilings and an abundance natural light greet visitors through the entry, and into the kitchen and family room. The living area of the custom home is approximately 2,625 square feet.
The unfinished bonus room area is well-suited as a quiet living area, a mother-in-law type suite, or an in-home private office. The room boasts an additional 562 square feet, with pre-plumbing to finish at buyer’s discretion. The sodded and landscaped front yard is included, too. The home is constructed by a Certified Master Builder, and is available for $399,200.
To visit the home, located 15 minutes south of downtown Fort Worth, take the Chisholm Trail south to County Road 920, exit and turn left (east). Go approximately one mile to the Chriswood entrance – look for the windmill entry. Visit www.MaverickHomes.net, call 817-439-3334 or see the Maverick Homes ad in the Sunday real estate section for map and other homes.
