Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 4041 Shadow Drive is located on 1.12 acres in Ridglea Hills. The gracious entry leads to the open concept of the gourmet kitchen and massive living area. A floor-to-ceiling wall of windows creates a beautiful view allowing plentiful natural light. The family room is large enough for two seating areas or a casual dining area and living area. It has a fireplace, built-ins, and opens to the kitchen.
The gourmet kitchen has designer finishes, stainless appliances, an island and a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area and outdoor area. An ample size dining room flanks the family room and has built-ins and hardwood floors.
The generous master bedroom has a fireplace and room for a sitting area leading to the master bath and large master closet. Two additional bedrooms are located on the same wing as the master. One secondary bedroom has a private bath and the other bedroom has a hall bath which is also used as a pool bath. On the opposite wing of the house is a suite which has a separate entrance, a large bedroom with sitting area, private bath and a very large closet. An oversized laundry room is located next to a half bath.
The outside area has a pool, covered cooking area and indoor/outdoor cabana. The play yard is separate from the entertaining area. Additional amenities include a three-car garage, sprinkler system, security system and many upgrades.
The home is priced $849,000. For additional information, contact Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6640 or suzanne@burtladner.com or Laura Ladner at 817-882-6698 or laura@burtladner.com.
