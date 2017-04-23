Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to announce the new listing located at 5955 Forest Highlands Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. Designed to bring the outdoors in and take full advantage of stellar views, the modern Mediterranean-designed home is nestled in a canopy of trees on the ninth tee box. Inside, four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, and three living areas offer 3,686 square feet of space to relax or entertain.
Upon arrival guests notice the lush landscaping, mature shade trees, and stately Cantera stone columns. Entering the home visitors are greeted by soaring ceilings and lovely travertine tile. Just off the foyer lies a sunken formal living area with a cozy fireplace that opens to the formal dining room. The combined entertaining space opens to an elevated stone terrace overlooking the golf course. Travertine tiled floors lead to a comfortable living room that seamlessly joins with the kitchen. With great views of the tee box, the kitchen features an over-sized island, six-burner gas stove, gorgeous granite counter tops, dishwasher drawers, convection oven, wine fridge, and butler’s pantry. A handsome study and guest suite are also located on the first floor.
The master suite impresses with rich hardwood floors, a wall of windows, and access to an outdoor balcony. The indulgent spa-like master bath provides separate vanities, walk-in shower, jetted tub, and a large closet conveniently connected to the laundry room.
Upstairs, an additional living area with an expansive balcony enjoys breathtaking views of the refreshing pool, and golf course beyond. Outside, a backyard retreat featuring a heated saltwater pool and spa enhanced by mature landscaping and ample patio space.
The home is open Sunday, April 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
