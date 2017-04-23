Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Knieper Real Estate is proud to present the waterfront home at 4211 Southaven Court, located on the main body of Lake Granbury with walk-out water on almost one-half acre of prime Texas waterfront property. Just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, the home has large trees offering ample shade, a nice carport, as well as a three-car garage.
The home has a fantastic open concept kitchen, living, and dining room all with remarkable views of the lake. Within the layout are three large bedrooms and two full baths, including a large master suite with a jetted tub and separate shower. The open floorplan allows for entertaining to flow from kitchen to den, to living area and into the dining room, and all of these spaces have big views of Lake Granbury. The entire back wall consists of large painless windows that let the light pour in. The updated kitchen and living area draw focus to the wood burning fireplace and beautiful mantel.
The large master suite features a separate seating area and a completely updated master bath. Outside, there’s an enormous covered patio, mainbody lake views, a nice-sized back yard and a custom boat dock with space for a boat and two jet skis.
The lakehome is being offered for $374,900. Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
