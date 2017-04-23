Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 1909 Westover Square is within a gated community adjacent to Westover Hills, where only neighbors and guests can access the street.
The beautiful garden home presented by Williams Trew in Westover Square boasts two downstairs master suites plus another bedroom and bath downstairs. A gourmet kitchen opens to the great room with hand scraped hardwood floors with a wall of windows that overlook the covered patio featuring outdoor cooking facilities.
The tastefully landscaped yard has ample room for pets with a hidden pet door that opens to the mud room. The upstairs features a large playroom/media room with an additional bedroom and bath. Extra foam insulation in all the walls and ceilings insure low utility bills. Three air conditioners allow control of the temperature in every room in the house. The oversized garage can accommodate two large SUVS with abundant overhead storage. The gated gallery entrance borders a secluded flagstone courtyard.
The four-bedroom, four-bath garden home has 4,097 square feet of living space and is priced $979,500.
Call Don Carroll at 817-808-1241 to arrange a private tour.
