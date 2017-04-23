Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 7105 Meadowside Road South is a one-story, four-bedroom, three-bath home with high ceilings and updated bathrooms in excellent condition. It is located within the cohesive Quail Ridge subdivision — on the southern edge of Trinity Valley School — which was developed 20 years ago by builder Steve Hawkins.
The entry opens to a formal dining and great room with woodburning fireplace with gas logs and windowed wall. The spacious kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and counter space and includes a breakfast bar. The breakfast room could be a morning room offering living space to the kitchen.
Each of the bedroom areas are separate. The spacious master includes a private door to the covered patio. The master bath includes a separate tub and shower with a frameless glass enclosure. New tile, countertops and undermount sinks, new faucets, hardware and lighting offer a fresh updated look. The front two bedrooms share a private bath, also with new tub/shower surround and flooring, new countertops, undermount sinks, faucets, hardware and lighting. On the other side of the home, the fourth bedroom or study, full guest bath and utility room reside.
A rear entry two-car garage, solar screens, privacy fence and wrought iron gate are important features. With over 2,400 square feet of living space, the home is priced $316,000. It is open Sunday, April 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. Marketed by Catherine Taylor with Helen Painter Group Realtors, call 817-975-0605 for a private viewing.
Comments