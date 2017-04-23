Maverick Homes | Fort Worth

Certified Master Builder Maverick Homes is offering numerous custom home floor plans under $399,000 on the Chisholm Trail. Just 15 minutes south of downtown in the new community of Chriswood, Maverick Homes featured home is 10913 Chriswood Drive. On a one-acre homesite in the small enclave of 33 lots, “The Kevin” plan is one of Maverick Homes’ most popular.
Approximately 2,408 square feet, the unfinished bonus room gives buyers many options, such as a game room, a fourth bedroom, study, workout room, or theatre room. If downsizing and extensive storage is a necessity, the bonus room area is perfect. Extra attention to detail and size are evident in the master suite, which has a large master closet with back entry to the laundry room. The front yard is sodded and irrigated.
The home is nearing final completion and is priced $349,200. Several other homes are also ready for immediate move in. Located in the Joshua school district, take the Chisholm Trail south to County Road 920, exit and turn left (east). Go approximately one mile to the Chriswood entrance – look for the windmill entry. For more information, visit http://www.MaverickHomes.netor call 817-439-3334. The Maverick Homes ad in the Sunday Real Estate section contains a map and other homes.
