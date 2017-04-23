Elevate Realty | Lake Granbury

The four-bedroom, four-bath home at 617 Venus Drive on Lake Granbury is surrounded by more than nine acres of land. The secluded two-story lakefront home is a rare find on any lake in Texas. Upon entry, the massive wood beams lead past the large dining room to the lodge-like feel of the living room and its wall of windows opening to an incredible water view. The kitchen has granite counters, a see-through fireplace and more incredible views. The large master suite has a great master bath. Other features include a guest suite with a bathroom downstairs, two bedrooms with private ensuite baths, and a large bonus room upstairs. There are laundry rooms both upstairs and down and the home has a two-car garage.
Water recreation awaits the owners, with deep water and a double boat dock with lifts. There is pipe fencing around the property with a two-stall barn, workshop with electricity and turn out pastures.
The home is priced $799,000. Contact Randall Luna at 817-776-4545 for more information.
Comments