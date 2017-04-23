Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 6300 Fershaw Place is well-situated in a gated community just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, Waterside, Edwards Ranch and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
The home is tucked into a third of an acre on a peaceful cul-de-sac. Multiple covered and open patios take advantage of the lush, tree-shaded lot and provide many options for outdoor entertaining.
Inside, over 2,700 square feet of space is accentuated by wood floors and plantation-shuttered windows. Flanking the double-door entry is a study with French doors and a wall of windows and built-ins. On the opposite side, a formal dining area is bathed in natural light.
At the heart of the home, a large family room with a brick fireplace and wall of built-ins adjoins the kitchen. A back wall of windows and glass doors unite the areas and overlook the backyard oasis.
The kitchen has many amenities including double ovens and a walk-in pantry. The stone backsplash is an artful touch that complements the sleek granite counters.
The downstairs master suite has a sitting area, French doors opening to a covered patio, and a luxurious bath with a walk-in shower, separate garden tub, granite counters, walk-in closets.
Two upstairs bedrooms share an updated Jack-and-Jill bath.
The home is offered at $425,000. Schedule a private showing by contacting Sandie Conner of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-919-7037 or sconner@virginiacook.com. For more information visit www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13564777-6300-fershaw-fort-worth-tx-76116.
