Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Brenda Cantrell of Coldwell Banker Residential presents a “new build” townhome at 403 N. Henderson Street in downtown Fort Worth. For those seeking an upscale city lifestyle, the four-story, 2,390 square foot townhome is designed by InTown Homes with the highest quality of materials and craftsmanship.
Upon entering the town home, one will notice the attention to detail, from the job-built hardwoods and ironwork along the stairway to the first floor ensuite bedroom that could also become an office, if desired. Also, a two-car garage in the back of the town home makes for easy entrance for the homeowners.
A fabulous kitchen on the second floor offers a large eat-in granite island complete with name-brand stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up into a spacious living area that has a small balcony overlooking the street below and a powder room. The living space is a great area for dining and entertaining.
On the third floor is the spacious master suite, along with a good sized third bedroom. The master has floor-to-ceiling windows and the bath features tile and marble with a deep soaking tub and roomy separate shower. The large walk-in closet is designed with optimum storage in mind.
The fourth floor is a large rooftop deck that overlooks the city of Fort Worth and the Trinity River. It’s an inviting space for entertaining, stargazing and enjoying the brilliance of downtown living at its finest.
The location is great whether one works downtown and desires a quick commute, or wants to enjoy easy access to the Trinity River and the dining and entertainment environment of downtown. The home has been built using an eco-friendly environment with ECO-HIP energy savings and gypsum boards that actively clean the air.
The townhome is priced $549,900. For more information or to set up a viewing, contact Cantrell at 817-996-0280.
Comments