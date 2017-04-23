Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

Marche Ann Mann with Ebby Halliday, Realtors is holding an open house to present 2613 Avenel Court, located in Beechwood Creeks, part of the golf course community of Championship Circle. Open Sunday, April 23 from 2 to 4 p.m, the casually traditional home offers 2,349 square feet including four bedrooms, two and one-half baths, and three living areas. A private cul-de-sac lot and manicured landscaping provide nice curb appeal.
The home features soaring ceilings, with an abundant of natural light flowing through. The open kitchen includes warm colors, breakfast room, abundant cabinetry, granite countertops and long breakfast bar, with a flexible floor plan that can include formal dining if needed. The sizeable two-story family room opens to and extra study or music room, with access to lovely covered backyard patio.
The master suite doubles as an owner’s retreat and is ample size for large furniture. Key features of the master bath are the step-in jetted tub, vanity with double sinks, separate shower, and great closet space. Upstairs features an additional sizable living area for movies and games, with three-oversized bedrooms and large hall bath.
Championship Circle is a master-planned golf course community located at Hwy 114 and I-35W in the city of Fort Worth. The location provides easy access to shopping, restaurants, and golf. Other amenities within the residential community include swimming pools, a planned six-acre city park, over 22 acres of planned open space, an existing recreation center with a second center coming soon, all combined with miles of planned landscaped hiking and biking trails.
The home is served by the Northwest Independent School District. For race fans, the Texas Motor Speedway is located just a few minutes drive and offers numerous events throughout the year. In addition, Alliance Airport lies just seven miles to the south.
The home is priced $258,000. For additional information call Mann at 817-481-5882 or visit www.Ebby.com.
