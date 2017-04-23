Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | More Open Houses

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is holding open 200 of the homes across North Texas on Sunday, April 23 for a Spring Tour. Below are descriptions of some of the homes open Sunday throughout Northeast Tarrant County — but all Spring Tour homes can be viewed at briggsfreeman.com/springtour.
The waterfront flagstone beauty at 8853 Random Road on Eagle Mountain Lake features multiple living areas, multiple balconies, a gourmet kitchen, great master suite, sauna and boathouse. It is listed by Amy Chairez and Duke Chairez for $949,000 and open from 1 to 3 p.m.
At 602 Roaring Springs Road in Fort Worth, a one-story modernist townhome by architect Albert Komatsu is located on Shady Oaks golf course, complete with chef’s kitchen and lush courtyards. The home is listed by Leigh Crates and Will Kelly for $925,000 and open from 1 to 3 p.m.
Hilltop custom home at 304 King Ranch Road in Southlake features splendid views, a gourmet kitchen, media room, owner’s retreat and a backyard oasis with fireplace, resort pool, waterfall, spa and slide. The home is listed by Wynne Moore and Perry Moore for $1,275,000 and open from 1 to 4 p.m.
The home at 905 Suffolk Court in Southlake is an elegant brick manor with circular drive, winding staircase, domed rotunda, gourmet kitchen, game/media space, master suite and sparkling pool. It is listed by Carol Russo for $1,060,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.
