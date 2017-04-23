Williams Trew | Cleburne

Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate proudly introduce the spectacular secluded home at 4109 County Road 707 on 5.5 wooded acres with a private gated driveway.
The stunning single-level custom home features an expansive open floor plan with approximately 4,300 square feet, three large bedrooms, and three bathrooms. Exceptional details and quality finishes are discovered immediately. Notable features include soaring vaulted ceiling, a massive stone fireplace, stunning arches, hand-scraped hardwoods, and walls of windows overlooking the private grounds.
The incredible gourmet kitchen opens to the great room and is adjacent to the formal dining and breakfast room. Designed with the chef in mind, the kitchen boasts a high-end range and refrigerator, double ovens, and built-in espresso machine. Stylish farmhouse sink and custom cabinetry covered in gorgeous granite are some of the unmistakeable designer touches.
The luxurious master suite has a spacious sitting area and private courtyard. The large spa-like bath has jetted tub, large walk-in shower, and two walk-in closets with custom built-ins.
The peaceful outdoors boasts a large covered patio, stone fire pit, and saltwater pool with spa. Other amenities include a multi-purpose media room, enclosed sunroom, two 50-amp outlets for boat or motorhome, an over-sized three-car garage, tankless water heaters, spray foam insulation and surround sound.
The home is within the Joshua school district, conveniently located near the Chisholm Trail Parkway, I-35, and 25 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. It is offered at $899,000. Contact ida@williamstrew.com for a private tour.
