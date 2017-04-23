Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

The captivating home at 1218 Morgan Road has a private location in a very friendly neighborhood. Yet the home is within minutes of major highways that link to Dallas or Fort Worth and only a few minutes more to D/FW International Airport. The house is also close to superb shopping at Southlake Town Square and lies within the Southlake Carroll school district.
The home has been well maintained and has a transitional feel to its vaulted ceilings and open floor plan, which links the living room and dining room to a large great room with an adjoining wet bar. The oversized laundry room has many storage cabinets, a built-in ironing board, sink and walk-in storage closet making it truly functional. While cosmetic updates have been left to the buyer’s choice, many substantive upgrades that are not readily apparent have been completed over the past few years. For example, the home was upgraded from a septic system to sewer; the siding has been upgraded to a more durable cedar; the wooden veneered chimney was replaced with concrete-like durable and fireproof plank siding; the swimming pool was resurfaced with a high-quality plaster; 14 windows were upgraded to argon gas-filled dual pane windows with double thickness glass yielding higher UV protection; and the roof was replaced with an upgraded, impact-resistant material.
The open back porch was tiled and glassed in to make an enclosed 300 square foot sun porch, and the alarm system has been upgraded with a digital monitor and wireless system making it more secure than the former landline systems. The house is linked to both optic cable and regular cable.
The room sizes — particularly the bedrooms — are spacious and have walk-in closets with auto light features. The large kitchen has an island, many cabinets, and a generous walk-in pantry. A bay window in the breakfast room overlooks the pool and back yard. The central vacuum system makes for easy cleaning. An oversized three-car garage has a sink and work bench.
The home, offered by Joan Lott of Ebby Halliday’s Southlake office, will be open Sunday, April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact Lott at 817-946-6624 for a private showing or for more information.
