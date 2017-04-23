Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Johnson County

Carla Shipman and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 10237 County Road 606. The spacious modern home is situated on a three-acre lot along a quiet country road in Johnson County. Despite the peaceful setting where wildlife abounds, Interstate 35 is only 10 minutes away, and shopping and dining are nearby in Mansfield and Burleson.
Walking in through the beautiful front entryway, visitors are greeted by towering ceilings in the main living area that is filled with abundant natural lighting. The spacious kitchen with its granite counters and custom wood cabinetry adjoins the formal dining room and living area. The wraparound floorplan makes the home great for entertaining. A walk-in pantry sits just off the kitchen, providing ample storage. The front room off the foyer is ideal for an at-home office. The generous master suite is well appointed with room for a sitting area. The bathroom offers dual sinks, his-and-her walk-in closets with built-ins, a corner whirlpool tub and a large stone-tile shower.
On the opposite side of the house, a secluded guest room with a full ensuite bath is great for out of town guests. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms, both with walk-in closets and full bathrooms. An over-sized bonus room rounds out the second story and offers room enough for work and play. A walk-in attic off the hobby room provides additional storage without the hassle of climbing fold-down stairs. The rear of the home features a large covered patio with outdoor fans, providing a relaxing, peaceful setting for grilling out and watching the sun set on hot Texas summer evenings. In addition to the oversized three-car garage, a newly built 12- by 24-foot shed ensures ample room for vehicles, yard tools and grown-up toys.
While built in 2005, the home has been recently updated all new double-pane energy efficient widows, a high-performance ceiling fan in the center of the home, warm LED lighting throughout and improved insulation to keep the energy bills low and temperature inside comfortable.
The home is priced $499,900. For more information contact Shipman at 817-907-1413, or email cshipman@cbzhomes.com.
