Ebby Halliday Realtors | March Top Producers

Ebby Halliday Arlington and Mansfield offices are proud to announce the top producers and award winners for the month of March. Mary Prunty led the way as the top individual sales agent and the Magazzine Cunningham Group was the top group for the month. Other top producing individuals for March were Patt Klemmer, Kathy Lakatta, Julie Owens, Julie DeMott, Becky Silvers, Rekha McGee, Debbie Kerschen, Dana Collins and Sundee Hinchliffe. Other top producing groups were the Casselberry-Heugatter Group and the Cheryl-Linda Team.
Pictured above, left to right, are: front row - Carolyn Casselberry, Mary Prunty, Linda Magazzine, Patt Klemmer and Rekha McGee; back row - Cheryl Wilbur, Michael Cunningham, Julie DeMott, Joel Arredondo, Debbie Kerschen, Sundee Hinchliffe, Dana Collins, Becky Silvers and Kristina Anderson. Not pictured are Kathy Lakatta and Julie Owens.
Additional honorees included Joel Arredondo, Julie DeMott & Kathy Lakatta in a tie for the most listed units for individuals and the Kristina Anderson Group took the most listings in the group category. Kathy Lakatta, Julie Owens, Mary Prunty and Becky Silvers tied for the Most Closed Units for individuals and the Magazzine-Cunningham Group closed the most units in the group category.
Suzanne McCabe, sales manager for the two offices said, “It is always fulfilling to see these professionals recognized for their efforts. Their commitment to providing the highest level of service and knowledge of our real estate market are evident in their accomplishments on a continual basis.”
To contact these associates about listing a home or to begin a home search, visit Ebby.com, or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington, or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
