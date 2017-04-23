Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Open Houses

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is holding open 200 of the homes across North Texas on Sunday, April 23 for a Spring Tour. “We do this tour twice each year,” said Robbie Briggs, president and CEO, “so people can get a taste of each neighborhood. We’ve seen people moving from Plano to Fort Worth, from Southlake to Oak Cliff, and everywhere in between.”
Expert agents are on hand at the open houses to discuss the best options and opportunities across the Metroplex.
Below are descriptions of some of the homes open Sunday throughout Northeast Tarrant County — but all Spring Tour homes can be viewed at briggsfreeman.com/springtour.
An updated 1928 Mediterranean at 2443 Medford Court West in Fort Worth features vaulted ceilings, stained glass, a phone booth, gourmet kitchen, posh master suite, covered patio with fireplace and heated saltwater pool. It lists for $1,599,000 by John Zimmerman and is open from 2 to 4 p.m.
The completely renovated 1926 Tudor at 2216 Wilshire Boulevard in Fort Worth has a vaulted living room, a marble and brass kitchen, luxurious master suite and covered back porch with kitchen and fireplace. It is listed by Ashley Mooring for $989,000 and open from 1 to 3 p.m.
At 775 Black Forest Court in Southlake, the brick-and-stone home in Estes Park has an open plan, dual staircases, two-story family room, wet bars, wine cellar, game room, media room, vast master suite and outdoor retreat with kitchen, pool, spa and chipping green. It is listed by James Keoughan III for $1,290,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
A palatial Tuscan-style home at 3060 Dove Road in Westlake lies on nearly two acres with a media room, game room, owner’s retreat, child’s castle room and an outdoor oasis with pool, waterfall, outdoor chef’s kitchen and two ponds. The home is listed by Wynne Moore and Perry Moore for $1,950,000 and open from 1 to 4 p.m.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more open houses and all listings, go to briggsfreeman.com.
Comments