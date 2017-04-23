Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The 1940s Austin stone home at 2427 Lofton Terrace is located in the historic Park Hill neighborhood, on a 2.5 lot with mature trees that provide wonderful shade. In 2012 the current owners did a complete renovation including new electrical and plumbing. The heart of the five-bedroom, four and one-half bath home is the kitchen and family room. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, and an oversized marble island. Some of the kitchens' amenities include a gas range with one and one-half ovens, dual dishwashers, an under-counter microwave, side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, two refrigerator drawers and the commercial vent encircled by Venetian plaster. The adjoining family room is surrounded by windows providing marvelous natural light.
Connecting the kitchen and the dining room is the butler’s pantry with wine storage, wine refrigerator and sink. Between the dining room and living room is a double-sided fireplace with gas logs and natural stone surround. Just off the kitchen is a vestibule with a built-in desk which allows access to the walk-in pantry or transition into the master suite.
The spacious master suite has room for a sitting area and the white paneled ceiling gives great dimension. The master bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, double vanities, and a walk-in closet with built-ins. There are three more bedrooms, one of which is being used as a study, and two and one-half more bathrooms on the main floor.
The walk-out basement has two living areas, one of which is a media room, and a fifth bedroom with sitting area, full bath and a kitchenette. The main utility is in the basement and has an abundance of storage as well as the original gardener’s sink. There is an additional washer/dryer connection in the walk-in pantry.
The back yard has a pool with hot tub, outdoor gas grill and a flagstone patio that wraps around the back of the house. The detached garage is 1,100 square feet and has a fully floored attic for storage.
The home is listed for $1,945,000 and can be shown by contacting Jackie Prowse with Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-688-1477.
Comments