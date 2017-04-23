Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

Cecily Verloop and Ebby Halliday Realtors in Southlake are pleased to present 1220 Shadow Woods Court, a stunning property located in the popular Wildwood neighborhood. On .55 acre in the back of a cul-de-sac, the 5,057 square foot home features a porte cochére with four-car garages, privacy gate and a private courtyard.
Visitors enter through striking double doors into the grand foyer. The formal living room has a soaring ceiling, plantation shutters, and double stack windows for beautiful natural light. Located to the left of the entrance is the study adorned with rich hardwoods. The coffered ceiling dresses the space and the built-in bookshelves and desk offer a great place to work. Continue past the grand iron staircase into the formal dining room.
Adorned with a double tray ceiling and elegant chandelier, the mood is set for gorgeous dining. When the meal is finished pass through the butler’s pantry to large chef’s kitchen, featuring a fantastic working island with prep sink, rich wood cabinetry with lighting, warming drawer, pot filler and large walk-in pantry.
The home has a wine cellar and drybar with storage racks, lighting, custom iron gate and the built-in beverage fridge. The family room opens up to the second story and is adorned with stone accented art niches and a grand fireplace. Entertaining is easy with the first floor game room complete with wet bar and access to the enclosed climate controlled sunroom that extends out to the beautiful flagstone patio with built-in grill.
The master suite offers privacy and a sitting space overlooking the beautiful patio. The master bath has split vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower, tray ceiling glowing with light, and a large walk-in closet. Head upstairs to find the media room with theater style seating and a built-in snack counter. Dual Juliet balconies lead to the three bedrooms. One large room is ensuite and the other two share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
Located in the Keller school district with convenient access to highways that access D/FW International Airport, shopping areas and entertainment, the home is listed at $790,000. For additional details or to schedule a private showing contact Verloop at 817-739-1231 or cecilyverloop@ebby.com or visit http://1220shadowwoods.ebby.com.
