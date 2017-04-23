Knieper Realty Inc | Lake Granbury

The lakehome at 3909 Crescent Drive is situated within the private gated country club of DeCordova Bend Estates. The one of a kind lakehome has been completely updated and features four large bedrooms and five bathrooms: three-full and two-half. The 3,791 square foot home sits on a large waterfront lot with big trees.
The home has an open concept floor plan with high vaulted ceilings in the living room, which is wide open to the dining room and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar, all with great views out the windows. Just off the oversized living room is a screened porch with its own private stone fireplace and large sliding glass doors. The home’s split floor plan offers three bedrooms off the front of the home and the master suite on the second floor in the back of the home with its own private balcony and large master bath. On the lower level of the home sits a den with a wet bar and large windows overlooking the lake and another balcony/deck.
The home has a secret storm shelter under the screened porch. Outside, a beautifully landscaped tiered yard has steps down to the water’s edge. Along the way is a gazebo hot tub and several patio locations. A private boat dock sits on extremely deep water with great views and a place for two boats and a jet ski.
Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a tour, or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information. The home is offered for $749,500.
