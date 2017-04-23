Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Exemplifying the utmost care and planning in design and amenities, the single-story, zero-lot-line home at 4925 Westbriar Drive is located in the private, gated Westbriar community of Overton Woods.
An impressive front door ushers guests into a spacious formal entry hall with barrel ceilings and large windows capturing spectacular views of the lush gardens, flagstone walkways, splashing waterfalls and tranquil Koi pond that wrap around the property.
More than 3,100 square feet of space showcases rich wood floors, dramatic pitched ceilings with wood beams, and plantation shuttered windows that ensure every room is drenched in natural light. Directly off the entry is a sophisticated wine closet.
An open floor plan includes the formal dining room, and a large great room with a stone fireplace flanked by built-ins and a wall of glass overlooking and accessing the covered flagstone patio and backyard oasis.
The gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator/freezer, double ovens and large island with a gas cooktop. The cheerful breakfast area is surrounded by windows with bench seating, a large walk-in pantry, and separate mud and utility rooms with sinks providing added convenience.
Three ensuite bedrooms include the master suite boasting a sitting area and luxurious bath with double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower with body sprays. One of the secondary bedrooms has a wall of built-ins and is ideal for an office.
Added amenities include a powder bath, attached garage and energy efficient features like double paned Low E windows. Students are served by Tanglewood Elementary, McLean Middle and Paschal High Schools.
Offered at $999,000, the home is marketed by Ann Nayfa of Virginia Cook, Realtors. Contact Nayfa at 817-368-4391 or anayfa@virginiacook.com. For more information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13555760-4952-westbriar-drive-fort-worth-tx-76109.
