Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Madeline Daraio and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to present the home at 400 Polo Court in Colleyville’s popular Remington Park neighborhood.
The home includes six bedrooms, four and one-half baths, a study, game room and media room plus a gorgeous free-form pool and spa.
The inviting, yet dramatic entrance with soaring ceilings and arched doorways opens to the formal dining area and the wood paneled study with complete with built-in cabinetry and a gas fireplace. The gourmet island kitchen has granite counters, a spacious breakfast nook with corner hutch and brick paver flooring. The comfortable family room is open to the kitchen and has a stone-faced fireplace. A wall of windows in the family room has a view of the lushly landscaped yard with desirable north /south exposure. The spacious game room is convenient to the kitchen area and great for entertaining.
In addition to the master retreat, the custom-built home has three other bedrooms on the first level. Two more bedrooms are located on the upper level as well as a media room.
Residents can choose between either the Keller or Grapevine-Colleyville school district. The property includes a three-car garage.
The beautifully appointed home is priced $789,000. For more info, Daraio at 817-528-8001 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000. Visit www.madelinedaraio.com to view a virtual tour.
