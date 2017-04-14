Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Cherry Lethcoe and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 301 Del Mar Court, a custom built, single-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street.
Upon entering the front porch, there is a spacious area for relaxing with views of the lush landscaping. The entryway leads to the formal dining and living areas. Off the entryway is a study with French doors, which could be used for an additional bedroom.
Open to the family room with gas log fireplace, the gourmet kitchen features abundant storage, including small appliance storage, center island, granite counter tops, a coffee bar area, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, built-in desk and a morning room overlooking the park-like back yard.
The master suite has a sitting area, luxurious bath with walk-in bathtub, separate shower, linen space and vanity, and spacious closet with multiple shelves. On the opposite wing of the home are two additional bedrooms featuring walk-in closets and a bath with another half-bath.
One of the most outstanding features of the home is the outside living area and the gorgeous landscaped park. The arbor is covered with flowering plants and views of the greenbelt with lush trees. Other features of the home include plantation shutters, neutral colors, and high ceilings that create an expansive feel throughout.
The home is priced $485,000. For additional information, contact Lethcoe at 817-832-0325. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
