Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

The home at 11812 Pecan Orchard Way is located in an upscale neighborhood featuring a tranquil atmosphere and large pecan trees on the edge of Eagle Mountain Lake in northwest Fort Worth. Sitting on one-acre, the refreshing, wooded back yard is fenced with black iron, and features a large pool and large pecan trees.
Coldwell Banker and Beverly Beasley are presenting the home for sale, located in an area that offers all the advantages of “Small Town America” but with a short commute to Fort Worth. The home is also minutes from Alliance Town Center.
The heart of the home is the stunning kitchen located in the center of the home. It features granite counter tops, gas stove, stainless appliances, a pantry and good counter and storage space. However, the best feature is the view, which overlooks the back yard.
The impressive great room has soaring ceilings, and is open to the rest of the home.
There is beautiful attention to detail throughout the house from hand-scraped wood floors, a dramatic stone fireplace, wood encased windows and an awesome cathedral-style front door.
The home includes five bedrooms plus two studies, three living areas that can be used in a variety of ways, five full baths and an oversized three-car garage.
Priced $629,900, call Beasley at 817-366-8369 for more information.
Comments