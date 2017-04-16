Realtors visit Capitol to advocate for Texas real estate consumers

Members of the Arlington Board of Realtors were among more than 2,500 Texas Realtors who participated in Realtor Day at the Texas Capitol on April 4, 2017.
The event provides an opportunity for lawmakers to meet with Realtors from their home districts during the legislative session to discuss issues critical to Texas real estate.
Arlington Board of Realtors had productive meetings with the lawmakers who represent us at the Texas Capitol,” said Bobbie Johnson, 2017 chairman of the Arlington Board of Realtors.
“We look forward to continuing to educate lawmakers about issues important to Texas real estate consumers and private-property rights.”
During the meetings, Realtors advocated for several legislative priorities, including reforming the property tax process to add honesty and transparency to the local tax-rate setting process, maintaining the current title insurance system, and modernizing the home-equity lending process in the Texas Constitution.
The Arlington Board of Realtors and the Ellis Hill Chapter of Realtors had 80 Realtors at the Texas Capitol to visit with Senators Hancock and Burton. We also met with Representatives Zedler, Turner, Tinderholt, Krause and Wray. The meetings were very productive and we were encouraged when we received support for our issues from all of our elected officials. This was the largest group from the Arlington Board of Realtors to take part in the Austin trip.
