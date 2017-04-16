Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The home at 4331 Paluxy Highway, located less than an hour outside of the metroplex, is situated on 15 beautiful acres of Texas countryside. The home features a custom-built log home with high beamed ceilings, five large bedrooms, four full bathrooms, large windows and a great barn/shop.
The beautiful property has many trees and forested areas, a massive stock pond, a long winding drive down to the cabin as well as an automatic gate and fully fenced perimeter so it is suitable for horses and pets.
The home itself has been designed with a great open floor plan, two dining areas, two living areas including a large loft and large great room. The gourmet kitchen opens up to the main great room and features custom cabinets, ample counter space, a large island breakfast bar and wonderful tile floors. The great room has a oversized rock fireplace and a wall of large windows.
Other features include a large master suite, a private office area, private guest quarters equipped with a private kitchen, a living area, bathroom and two large bedrooms. Large porches sit on the front and back of the home and provide ample shade and a great place to relax and watch the sunset or sunrise.
The large 30- by 40-foot shop/barn has multiple large doors and a private stockroom/office within. The home is priced $550,000.
Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private showing or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
