Terrata Homes | Denton County

Terrata Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of its first Dallas/Fort Worth area community, The Woodlands. Terrata Homes, with more than 13 years of experience, is a member of the LGI Homes family, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest-growing homebuilders in the nation.
Located in Denton County just off Highway 380, residents of The Woodlands enjoy close proximity to the area’s major employers, such as the University of North Texas and the Denton Independent School District, and easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.
With designs to fit every lifestyle, Terrata Homes combines functionality, quality and elegance while offering new homes constructed with beautiful craftsmanship, high quality materials and superior interior finishes. At The Woodlands, Terrata showcases move-in ready homes with impeccable architecture and a focus on attention-to-detail.
Five floor plans, ranging from approximately 2,600 square feet to over 4,000 square feet are currently being offered at The Woodlands, including spacious single-story and two-story floor plans. Each home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, spacious master retreats, soaring ceilings, expansive patios and covered outdoor kitchens. In addition, the open floor plans include attached two-car and three-car garages, front yard landscaping and a 10-year structural warranty. Homebuyers now have the opportunity to own a new home at The Woodlands starting in the upper $300s.
For more information on the homes, as well as grand opening specials and incentives, call 855-852-1360 ext. 327 or visit www.TerrataHomes.com/TheWoodlands.
Comments