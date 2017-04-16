Pecan Plantation | Granbury

A short drive southwest of Fort Worth, Pecan Plantation is a gated community with country club amenities, surrounded by the Brazos River and nestled among a 1,500-acre active pecan orchard.
Park Place is the newest phase of development in Pecan Plantation. The home at 6102 Browning Court is located on a cul-de-sac and backs up to a tree-covered park. The new home offers approximately 2,459 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths, a study and an island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The open concept plan is finished with brick and stone exterior, solid oak wood floors, beautiful cabinetry, crown molding, granite counters and high ceilings.
The large covered patio looks out on the open back yard and park space. There is an oversized two-car garage, separate golf cart garage and built-in stairs to attic storage.
Energy efficiencies to the home include encapsulating foam insulation, tankless water heater, Low-E windows and a variable speed heating and air conditioning system.
Centrally located within the community, Park Place is highlighted by a four-acre water feature surrounded by a walking trail and a tree lined park. Home sites on the water feature and park area are 75-to 80-feet wide. Larger home sites that are 100-feet wide are available off the park area. Park Place is completed with concrete streets, water and sewer service, underground electric and AT&T services. Prices start at $49,900.
Pecan Plantation offers homeowners a secure, gated community, a peaceful lifestyle and lower property taxes. Owners would have full use of all homeowner association-owned amenities including an 18-hole golf course, six lighted tennis courts, two swimming pools, access to Lake Granbury, three parks on the Brazos River, ball fields, a community center, and walking trail.
Contact a Plantation Properties Realtor at 817-910-9195 to schedule a visit or visit www.pecanplantation.com for more information.
Comments