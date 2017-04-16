Knieper Realty Inc. | Lake Granbury

The fully furnished mountain lodge-style home at 4308 Anaconda Court is situated on a wooded hillside in a gated community. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the approximately 3,654 square foot lake home has wonderful mainbody lakefront views, multiple patios and decks and a private pool.
The home’s interior features reclaimed wood floors, high beamed ceilings, an open floorplan with a large dining area, a wide open living room, beautiful stone fireplace and a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a large island, breakfast bar and custom terracotta floors. The main floor includes the main living areas, a guest room and guest bath, the large master suite with large windows overlooking the lake with its own private fireplace, and an oversized master closet which has private access to the laundry room. Just off the main living area is a deck that stretches the length of the home and provides fantastic views of 33-mile long Lake Granbury.
Downstairs features a fantastic den and game area with room for a pool table. A private wet bar is just off the gaming area. Downstairs are two more guest rooms and another guest bathroom. Beautiful stained concrete floors adorn the basement area and both the guest room and the game room have doors leading out to the outdoor pool and patio area. The stairs lead down to the water’s edge to a private boat dock with a slip for one boat and two jet skis.
Outside near the pool is an outdoor kitchen with a great bar and seating area. The home is priced $735,000. Call 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
Comments