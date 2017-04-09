Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Myth debunking

Purchasing a home has always been an investment in the future — but current market conditions actually make it the most affordable living option? According to a study from Trulia released in October 2016, buying a home in today’s market is 37.7 percent less expensive on a national scale than renting. Data shows that, while this is a national trend, nowhere is buying more affordable than renting than in the South — home to eight of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the greatest financial benefit of homeownership.
Experts say 2017 is the time for homebuyers to make a move, before mortgage rates start to climb and property values rise another 7.3 percent, according to Zillow projections. If expectations hold true, as reported by the Dallas Business Journal this February, those who wait until this time next year to purchase a home should prepare to add almost $50 to their monthly mortgage payments. That’s another $17,000 over a 30-year period. “It’s only going up from here,” the DBJ said.
