Ebby Halliday Realtors | Burleson

The beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath home at 136 NW Suzanne Terrace has a two-car garage and is approximately 1,926 square feet per tax records. The home has gorgeous curb appeal, on a large lot with mature trees and north/south exposure.
The home has fashionably updated flooring and neutral designer paint colors throughout. The gorgeous main living area is very large and open with high ceilings. It boasts a beautiful stone fireplace that is the focal point of the light and airy room. The large living room is open to the spacious dining area with wood beamed ceiling, and light and bright kitchen. The kitchen features a large amount of counter space, white cabinets and updated appliances. Ceiling fans and lighting have been updated throughout the home.
The master bedroom has wood-type flooring and a private bathroom with updated vanity and shower. The secondary bath is large with updated tile surround in the tub-shower area and updated wood-look tile on the floor.
The home’s Burleson location provides for an easy commute, with easy access to Bartlett Park, Burleson High School, and great shopping in town. Fort Worth is a straight shot north, about 20 minutes away. Burleson attractions include Lost Oak Winery, Pirates Cove Fun Zone, Twisted Key Escape Room, and North Texas Jellystone Park.
Call Julie Gray with Ebby Halliday Realtors at 817-690-7330 to schedule a private tour. View the home online at 136suzanne.ebby.com.
