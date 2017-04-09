Ebby Halliday Realtors | Lake Arlington

The one-story home at 7100 Lake Powell sits on a slightly elevated lot overlooking Lake Arlington. The lovely property offers privacy, a comfortable floor plan, generously sized rooms, many windows, and a beautiful swimming pool plus many other amenities. The subdivision, Enchanted Lakes, hosts a community clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, and boat ramp and is situated around the corner from this home.
Upon entering, an open foyer leads to the large living area with soaring ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The large dining room off the foyer is great for entertaining. Central to the home is an atrium providing a tranquil, sunlit setting with greenery - bringing the outdoors in.
From the foyer, a welcoming view of the large entertainment bar and spacious living area overlooks the swimming pool. The master suite with sitting room is found toward the back of the home with double doors leading to the pool. The master bath sports a separate shower and tub, double sinks, granite countertops and very generous closet space.
The kitchen and breakfast room provide views of the lake from the plethora of windows. A door from the breakfast room opens to an inviting outside patio on the east side of the home. The kitchen also offers granite counters and abundant cabinetry.
Additional bedrooms are designed in a split arrangement. Two bedrooms on one side of the home are connected by a Jack-and-Jill bath. The fourth bedroom with full bath could also serve well as an office and there is an additional half-bath available for guests.
A backyard oasis offers complete privacy and a sparkling pool. The three-car garage is found at the back of the home along with additional parking. A “state of the art” roof has been recently installed.
The home, priced $399,900, is offered by the Casselberry Heugatter Group and Ebby Halliday Realtors. For information, call Carolyn Casselberry at 817-235-1511 or email carolyncasselberry@ebby.com.
Comments