Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

Warren Barfield and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 420 East Wall Street, the personal home of a Southlake/Grapevine builder. Built in 2006 on a 200-foot deep lot in the historical district of downtown Grapevine, the home is within easy walking distance to restaurants, wine tasting rooms and live entertainment. Just minutes from Gaylord Texan Resort and D/FW International Airport gates, the home is wide open with a “million dollar look” and finish out.
The barrel-ceiling foyer with wet bar and wine refrigerator leads to a covered outdoor living area with stone arches and fireplace. A study is nearby with built-in cabinetry and two-person desk.
With 12-foot beamed ceiling, clerestory windows, and stone fireplace, the living room is open to dining under a domed ceiling. The kitchen features name-brand appliances.
The master suite, with two closets, shower with a rain showerhead, and double St. Laurent marble vanities, and guest bedroom are both downstairs.
Storage abounds in the utility room and the hallways. Upstairs is a large multi-use room, great as a game and media room.
A decorative Italian slate-look tile is throughout the living areas with sculptured carpet in the bedrooms.
An oversized two-car oversize garage is attached and the back yard is very large.
The home is priced $659,900. For additional information, call Barfield at 214-437-8574. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
