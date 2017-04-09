Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is proud to present one of Texas’ most prized architectural treasures. Designed in the early 1900’s by the architecture firm of Sanguinet and Staats, the beautiful estate was painstakingly constructed over a three-year period beginning in 1910. Named for its original owners, the Baldridge estate, one of Fort Worth’s original homesteads, became a Texas Landmark in 1978. Preserving the architectural integrity of this historic home and its grounds was a priority for the current owners.
Recently completing an exhaustive two-year renovation, the home is now an artful balance of historic elegance and modern comfort. Located in Fort Worth, the Baldridge House is minutes from River Crest Country Club, the fine dining and shopping of Camp Bowie Boulevard, the world-famous art collections of The Modern, Amon G. Carter and Kimbell art museums, the excitement and nightlife of the newly developed Seventh Street corridor, Fort Worth’s vibrant downtown “Sundance Square” and the expansive beauty of the Trinity River park and trail system.
Few properties command the privacy and proud stature of the Baldridge House. The nearly one-and-a-half-acre estate is protected by a privacy fence and hedge. The oversized curved drive is accentuated by its own separate entry and exit gates. Juxtaposed by the grandeur of the home, guests are greeted by an understated, yet ornate fountain, which gives a proud and peaceful nod to the magnificent home.
Meanwhile, the impressive, two story entry veranda, with massive lime stone columns framed by Italian Cypress trees, is truly awe inspiring. The entry veranda spans the length of the home, and is complemented by beautiful French doors, with arched topped transoms. The stonework, craftsmanship and detailing surrounding the entry would be difficult, at best, to duplicate. Cast stone balustrades adorn the ceiling and porch, while stone work gracefully balances the windows and serves as the detailing on the eaves and soffit.
Upon entering the stunning grand foyer is an architectural feat of excellence, with chocolate brown marble floors, pure white wainscoting, intricate coffered ceilings and perfectly rounded elliptical arches, all magically drawing one’s eyes towards the grand sweeping stairway. Passing through the elliptical arches to the main living area is a true pleasure. The space is simply flooded with joyful light. There is perfect symmetry here, 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and room to entertain.
The estate has three living spaces, a billiard room with oak paneling and highly detailed oak coffered ceilings, four bedrooms with pine floors, lavish bathrooms and large storage spaces. A large and spacious custom built wet bar “room” which is cleverly tucked away, yet opens to serve the main living areas and is adorned with glass front, lighted faux painted cabinetry. There is also a private study with stained paneling and custom cabinetry. The formal dining area is accentuated by a large fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and an oversized chandelier. The dining area will accommodate any dinner engagement and is lined with eight-foot French doors, which open to the front veranda adding to the dramatic grandeur.
The master suite features a gorgeous bathroom, custom fireplace and has its own private balcony with breathtaking northern views of the city. The bathroom has elegant marble counter tops, heated flooring, a fantastic stained wood paneled tub and his-and-her walk in closets.
The gourmet kitchen complete with informal dining and keeping room features its own fireplace, commercial-grade appliances, heated tile floors and custom stained wood cabinetry. The room is great for informal gatherings with multiple counter tops, ample comfortable seating, and all of it surrounded by windows with inspiring views.
The lower level of the home has a wine cellar which holds thousands of bottles of wine, it is temperature controlled and is great for wine collectors and enthusiasts. There is a large fully functioning gym and quarters for the staff with a full kitchen, living area, bedroom, and bathroom with large closet.
The guest house has a steam room and full kitchen, which can be opened to the pool area and will double as a pool bar during a the summer. The grounds of the estate are meticulously landscaped and manicured. There are multiple outdoor living areas, tranquil spaces, with intricate fountains and manicured gardens, a large green space perfect for a nice game of catch and a large pool with multiple lounge areas. The outdoor kitchen houses a pizza oven, deep fryer, outdoor grill and marble surfaces.
The home is fully integrated with the latest wiring and technology, with fully functioning security systems and cameras. There is a central vacuum system for the home and an extensive audio visual system.
There are two garages on the property. One houses four daily drivers, while the other is complete with four garage bays, each with its own lift accommodating eight additional cars. The garage has its own air handling system and is fitted with a workspace and a bay dedicated to washing and detailing the cars.
For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Eric Walsh at 817-312-9586 with Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates, Christies International.
