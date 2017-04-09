The Retreat | Cleburne

The Retreat is a private golf course community located 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, with first-class healthcare, nearby shopping, entertainment and schools that combine academic excellence with a small-town atmosphere. The combined county/school tax rate is approximately 38-percent less than the D/FW Metroplex.
With over 3,000 secluded acres, live oak trees, rolling hills and spectacular views, residents at The Retreat enjoy fine recreational activities. For example, members can play unlimited golf for $150 per month on the private 18-hole championship golf course with complete practice areas (short game and driving range) and a fully equipped pro shop. Additional amenities include the 24,000 square foot clubhouse featuring both upscale and casual dining, pools, playgrounds and fitness facility and 24-hour gated security.
Properties available range from patio sites to three-acre estate home sites. Property owners can choose when to build but still enjoy all the amenities The Retreat has to offer. Retreat personnel assist with the building process from design to construction.
Call 888-324-5308 or visit http://www.theretreat-texas.com for more information or to schedule a real estate preview. Buyers who purchase by April 30 will have the club membership fee waived.
Comments