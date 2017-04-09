Elevate Realty Group | Lake Granbury

The four-bedroom, four-bath home at 617 Venus has a two-car garage on over nine-acres of unrestricted lakefront property. The secluded two-story lakefront home features massive wood beams that lead past the large dining room to a wall of windows. The windows open up to an incredible water view from the lodge-like feel of the living room. The kitchen has granite counters, see-through fireplace and an incredible view.
The large master suite has a great master bath. A guest suite with bathroom is downstairs, and two bedrooms with private ensuite baths, as well as a large bonus room are upstairs. There are laundry rooms both up and downstairs.
Water recreation awaits with deep water and a double boat dock with lifts. The property has pipe fencing around the property with a two-stall barn, workshop with electricity and turn out pastures.
The home is priced at $799,000. Contact Ranall Luna at 817-269-8712 for more information.
