Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore is pleased to present the home at 6666 Saint Andrews located in Mira Vista, a 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community in Fort Worth. Situated on a spacious tenth fairway lot, the stunning Hill Country-style home offers incredible panoramic views of the championship golf course. Built by Tom Struhs, the home offers about 4,754 square feet of thoughtful design, including four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two living areas.
A winding stone walkway leads to welcoming grand oak doors that open to the foyer with soaring ceilings. Just off the foyer lie a handsome study and spacious dining room with rich hardwood floors.
Endless golf course views are featured in the comfortable living room and are complemented by a coffered wood beam ceiling, expansive stone fireplace and wet bar. The living room is open and versatile.
The chef’s kitchen is well-appointed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and breakfast room sharing the same breathtaking views.
Abundant natural light graces the master bedroom that features rich hardwood floors and a relaxing sitting area. A double walk-in shower, heated flooring, and a picturesque stained glass window above the jetted tub.
Upstairs, a spacious living area with built-in shelving and wet bar overlooks the second story patio through a seamless picture window.
In the back yard, the covered patio leads to the stone-accented built-in grill and bar. A rock grotto with water feature enhances the outdoor experience.
Other features include abundant storage, a three-car garage and oversized utility room.
The home is open Sunday, April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
