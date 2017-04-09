Williams Trew | Aledo ISD

The Sabrina Coates and Jennifer Neel Team at Williams Trew is proud to present 1825 Windhaven Court. A long beautiful tree lined drive leads to the home, set on over nine acres. The floor plan includes over 6,600 square feet, with five bedrooms, and six full- and two half-baths.
The property has two living rooms, a game room, media room, home gym, indoor pool and large outdoor patio. The house and grounds have been immaculately maintained and offer neutral color pallet throughout. The pool is surrounded by sliding doors with great access to the patio and game room.
All five bedrooms have ensuite baths and a separate staircase leads to a media room and large second master that would make a wonderful mother-in-law or guest suite. There is an abundance of storage including an additional two-car garage workshop from the three-car attached garage.
Located in the popular Aledo school district, the home also lies in the boundaries for the new Walsh Elementary set to open this fall. Its location offers sweeping countryside views and an easy commute to Fort Worth. The home is priced $729,000.
To schedule a showing or for more information contact Sabrina@williamstrew.com or Jennifer@williamstrew.com or visit WilliamsTrew.com.
