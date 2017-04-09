Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

Patt Klemmer and Ebby Halliday Realtors are pleased to present the home at 7260 Brady Oaks Drive in gated Cottonwood Creek. Situated on 1.4 acres and built in 2006, the beautifully appointed traditional home offers four bedrooms, three and one-half baths, two living and two dining areas, upgrades, and a spacious split floorplan. Adjacent to 3,600 acres of the Fort Worth Nature Reserve, the property is close to Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island, plentiful work space, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, a pantry and name-brand appliances which include double ovens. The casual dining area offers great views from oversized windows across the back of the house overlooking the heavily wooded lot with abundant wildlife, while the breakfast bar is open to the spacious family room with a beamed vaulted ceiling and lovely rock fireplace. The formal dining room is an option off the entry.
The downstairs master provides an inviting retreat with private sitting area and adjoining bath featuring a walk-in shower, jetted tub, separate vanities, and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with a shared full bath complete this wing of the home. A fourth bedroom and full bath are located in a separate wing with access to an expansive second living area with a half-bath upstairs. Beautiful flooring throughout includes wood, ceramic tile and carpet.
The covered outdoor living area overlooks the back yard with raised vegetable and herb gardens, lovely native plants plus fruit bearing peach and pear trees. Added amenities include the large side entry three-car garage and no city taxes.
Priced at $459,900 the house will be open Sunday, April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.7260BradyOaks.Ebby.com, or for a private showing, call Klemmer at 817-716-5319.
