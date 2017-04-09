Helen Painter Group Realtors | Cleburne

Helen Painter Group Realtors is pleased to present 605 S. Ridgeway Drive, priced $195,999, and conveniently located near the Chisholm Trail Parkway. The three-bedroom, two-bath home includes an additional room that could be used for a study or home office.
Almost every surface has been redone or replaced. The open living and kitchen are the main focal point of the home. The kitchen shines with granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and stunning subway backsplash. The home features laminate floors, gorgeous tile in both baths, and a brand new heating and air conditioning unit.
There is ample storage in the home of over 2,000 square feet. The two-car garage is spacious and includes a large storage closet and built-in work bench. The covered patio in the back yard will be a great spot to gather in the summer. There is a second driveway which allows for additional parking space.
The newly landscaped front yard includes shrubs, flowers, and mature pecan trees.
The home is open Sunday, April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. . To schedule a showing, contact Tracy Matheson at 817-789-2115.
Comments